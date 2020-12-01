low platelet count

Noeline JAMIESON

Guest Book
Service Information
Cambridge Funeral Services
2 Albert St
Cambridge , Waikato
3283
078277649
Death Notice

JAMIESON,
Noeline Elizabeth:
Passed away peacefully 28 November 2020 at Resthaven, Cambridge aged 86 years. Youngest daughter of Dorothy (nee Kelly) and Alfred Jamieson of Te Miro, Fencourt. Much loved sister and sister-in-law of Doreen & Archie McCaig, Frank Preece, Win & Len Croot and Vivian & Diana Jamieson (all dec). Loved Aunty, Great Aunty and Great, Great Aunty.
A life-long resident of Cambridge, now at rest.
A service for Noeline will be held at St Andrews Anglican Church, 85 Hamilton Road, Cambridge at 1.00pm, Thursday, 3rd December 2020. Communications to P.O. Box 844, Cambridge. In lieu of flowers, donations please to the Cambridge Tree Trust.

Published in Waikato Times on Dec. 1, 2020
