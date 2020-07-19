PLENDERLEITH, Noelene Avis:
On 16 July 2020 suddenly at home in Hamilton aged 78 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Robert (Bob) Plenderleith. Much loved, sister & sister-in-law of Murray and Cheryl, loved aunty to Tony, Sandra & Richard.
Forever in our hearts.
A service for Noelene will be held at Seddon Park Funeral Home Chapel, cnr Seddon Road & Somerset Street, Hamilton, on Tuesday 21 July 2020 at 10.30am. In lieu of flowers, donations preferred to Hospice Waikato and can be done online by going to www.hospicewaikato.org.nz and clicking "Donate Now", or these may be left at the service. All communications to the Plenderleith family, PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.
Published in Waikato Times on July 19, 2020