low platelet count

Noeleen BALDWIN

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Noeleen BALDWIN.
Death Notice

BALDWIN,
Noeleen Ethel (nee Morris):
Peacefully at Maida Vale Rest Home on Wednesday, 25 November 2020 aged 92. Dearly loved wife of the late Donald. Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Terry & Marie. Loved Nana of Gaye, Mike & Shelley, Lisa, Craig & Michelle, Melanie, Allen (deceased) and her many great and great-great-grandchildren. Step Nan of Karin, Kurt, Belinda, Denise and their families. Messages to the Baldwin family may be left on Noeleen's tribute page at eagars.co.nz/noeleen. According to Noeleen's wishes a private service has been held.


Published in Waikato Times on Dec. 5, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.