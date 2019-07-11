Noel SMITH

Death Notice

SMITH,
Noel Gregory (Greg):
Passed away peacefully on 9 July 2019 at Waikato Hospital, aged 59 years. Loved partner and soulmate of Debbie Barnsdall. Loved father of Russell & Rachel, Darren & Jo, Kirsty & Trevor, Aaron & Kui, Stacey & Simon, and loved Poppa of eight grandchildren. A service for Greg will be held at Morrinsville Baptist Church, 56 Moorhouse Street, Morrinsville, on Saturday, 13 July 2019 at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations preferred to Hospice Waikato or the Cancer Society. Please donate online or these may be left at the service. All communications to Greg Smith's family, C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.

