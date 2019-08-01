RIORDAN, Noel Denis:
Peacefully at Matamata Country Lodge on 30th July 2019, aged 84 years. Loved husband of Marlene, and dearly loved father of Joanne and Len, Angela and George, Erin and Putty. Dearly loved Poppa Noel of Steven, Nicholas and Justin. A Requiem Mass for Noel will be held at Holy Angels Catholic Church, Hohaia St, Matamata, at 11.00am, on Wednesday, August 7th, followed by interment at Matamata Cemetery. In lieu of flowers a donation to the General Trust Fund for Injured Jockeys can be left at the Church. Grateful thanks to the wonderful staff at Country Lodge for their care of Noel. Broadway Funeral Home FDANZ.
Published in Waikato Times from Aug. 1 to Aug. 3, 2019