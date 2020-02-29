Noel HELEAN

Guest Book
  • "A most wonderful, considerate friend for the last 30 years,..."
    - Carmen Cosgrove
  • "Noel; one of life's true gentlemen, a swell guy. ( Played..."
    - Barry Thomas
Service Information
Requiem Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
10:00 a.m.
St Matthew's Catholic Church
Silverdale Road
Hillcrest, Hamilton
View Map
Death Notice

HELEAN, Noel James (Joe):
Service no.414288 F/O RNZAF 486 Squadron. Passed away peacefully at Atawhai Assisi on 26th February 2020 in his 97th year. Dearly loved husband of the late June, treasured father of Dianne, Sharon, Cushla and father-in-law of Andre, Ian and Robert. Loved brother of Noreen, Brian (dec'd) and Judith. Adored Grump of all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Requiem Mass will be held at St Matthew's Catholic Church, Silverdale Road, Hillcrest, Hamilton on Tuesday 10th March at 10.00am.
'Requiescat in pace'

Published in Waikato Times from Feb. 29 to Mar. 7, 2020
