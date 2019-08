CAULFIELD, Noel Wayne:

In life we loved you dearly,

in death we love you still.

In our hearts you hold a place,

no one else will ever fill.

Love Tania

My Father gave me the greatest gift anyone could give another,

He believed in me.

Love Taylor



If I could write a story,

It would be the greatest ever told,

Of a kind and loving Dad

I could fill a million pages,

But still not say how much I love and miss you.

Love Savannah