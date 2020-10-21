BREDESEN,

Noah Samuel Cayden:

Loved and much missed son of Emma, and treasured grandson of Robyn and Wayne who passed away a year ago today.

You're one of Heaven's angels now, a perfect little star,

And when you shine the world can see how beautiful you are.

May you fly with magic wings on clouds so soft and white,

May your heart be joyful and your day be bathed in light.

And though our hearts are broken and your life was far too short,

We thank you, sweetest angel, for the happiness you brought to all.



