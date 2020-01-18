PAVLOVICH, Nino Francis:
Passed away on 16th January 2020, in his 89th year. Loved father and father-in-law of Peter and Nel, Davina, Paul and Stephanie, Michelle and Ken, Angela and Jeff, and grandfather of nine. A Memorial Service for Nino will be held at Alexandra House Chapel, 570 Alexandra Street, Te Awamutu, on Thursday 23rd January at 1.30pm. All communications please to the Pavlovich family, PO Box 137, Te Awamutu 3840.
Te Awamutu Funeral Services, FDANZ
Published in Waikato Times on Jan. 18, 2020