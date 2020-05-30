Nicole GECK
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Nicole's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GECK, Nicole
(Gwenda, nee Rowe):
Passed away on 27 May 2020 in Te Kauwhata, after a brave battle fought with cancer, aged 51 years. Loved wife of John, and loved mum of Yzabel. Loved daughter of Peter and Aileen Rowe, and loved sister of Matthew (Australia). In accordance with Nicole's wishes a private cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at a later date to be advised. All communications to the Geck/Rowe Family, C/- PO Box 147, Huntly 3740.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waikato Times on May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Haven Funeral Services Ltd
32 William St
Huntly , Waikato null
07-828 7629
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved