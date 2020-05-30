GECK, Nicole(Gwenda, nee Rowe):Passed away on 27 May 2020 in Te Kauwhata, after a brave battle fought with cancer, aged 51 years. Loved wife of John, and loved mum of Yzabel. Loved daughter of Peter and Aileen Rowe, and loved sister of Matthew (Australia). In accordance with Nicole's wishes a private cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at a later date to be advised. All communications to the Geck/Rowe Family, C/- PO Box 147, Huntly 3740.