DYKSTRA, Nicolaas (Nick):
Pvte. Royal Dutch Marine Corp. Left us peacefully at Rangiura Home, Putaruru on Monday 24th June 2019. Aged 93 years. Much loved husband to the late Truus. Dearly loved father and father-in-law to David, Corina and Jairo, Andrew and Michelle, and Paul and Nicky, and Jacqueline. Loving Opa of his 11 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
"To our loving Dad and Opa,
thanks for all your
unconditional loving care, you
will always be guiding over us.
Now at peace with the
Lord and Mum."
Rosary for Nick will be held on 1st July, at St Patricks Catholic Church, Tirau Street, Putaruru at 7.00pm. A thanksgiving Mass will be celebrated at the above church on Tuesday 2nd July, at 11.30am, followed by burial at the Putaruru Domain Road Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to Rangiura Home Amenities Fund would be appreciated.
South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd, PO Box 459, Tokoroa FDANZ
Published in Waikato Times on June 27, 2019
