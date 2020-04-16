Nicholas HOOGEVEEN

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nicholas HOOGEVEEN.
Service Information
Funeral Mass
Friday, Apr. 17, 2020
11:00 a.m.
livestreamed at cdh.org.nz
Burial
Friday, Apr. 17, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Ohaupo Catholic Cemetery
Death Notice

HOOGEVEEN,
Nicholas (Reverend Father):
On Wednesday, 15 April 2020, at Atawhai Assisi Rest Home, Hamilton. Aged 78 years. Dearly loved son of the late Nicolaas and Alida Hoogeveen. Loved brother of Anne (dec), Jan (dec), Rietje (dec), Regien, Wim (dec), Maarten (dec), Will (dec), Piet (dec), Little Nico (dec), Riet, Fr Theo (dec), Joop (dec), Sjaak, and Lida. Loved by his many nieces and nephews. Beloved Priest of the Catholic Diocese of Hamilton. Father Nick will be laid to rest at a private burial at Ohaupo Catholic Cemetery, on Friday 17th April, at 11.00am. At the same time there will be a live streamed Funeral Mass for Fr Nick at cdh.org.nz
May he rest in peace.

logo
Published in Waikato Times on Apr. 16, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.