HOOGEVEEN,
Nicholas (Reverend Father):
On Wednesday, 15 April 2020, at Atawhai Assisi Rest Home, Hamilton. Aged 78 years. Dearly loved son of the late Nicolaas and Alida Hoogeveen. Loved brother of Anne (dec), Jan (dec), Rietje (dec), Regien, Wim (dec), Maarten (dec), Will (dec), Piet (dec), Little Nico (dec), Riet, Fr Theo (dec), Joop (dec), Sjaak, and Lida. Loved by his many nieces and nephews. Beloved Priest of the Catholic Diocese of Hamilton. Father Nick will be laid to rest at a private burial at Ohaupo Catholic Cemetery, on Friday 17th April, at 11.00am. At the same time there will be a live streamed Funeral Mass for Fr Nick at cdh.org.nz
May he rest in peace.
Published in Waikato Times on Apr. 16, 2020