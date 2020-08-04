WILSON, Ngaire Hazel:
At Te Awamutu on 2nd August 2020. Dearly loved daughter of John and Hazel, sister of the late Robert (Bob), and mother of Graeme (dec), Sharon, Greg and Brent. A Service to remember and celebrate Ngaire's life will be held at Alexandra House Chapel, 570 Alexandra Street, Te Awamutu, on Friday 7th August 2020 at 11.00am.
"I was here, I used it all, and now I am at peace."
In lieu of flowers, donations to Paws 4 Life Cat Rescue, Hamilton, would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications please to the Wilson family, PO Box 137, Te Awamutu 3840.
Te Awamutu Funeral Services, FDANZ.
Published in Waikato Times on Aug. 4, 2020