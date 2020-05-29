

WALKER, Ngaire Aletha:

Born December 7, 1942

- died May 26, 2020.

In loving memory of Ngaire Aletha Walker, aged 77, who peacefully passed at the family home. Widower to Jack and mother to Darrel, Paul, Kyle, Tony, Scott, and Meriam, and grandmother to Sean, Jacob, Josh, Dylan, Lizzy and Grace, loving sister to 7 siblings. A wonderful wife, mother and friend to many. A strong, independent, accomplished woman with a big heart. A truly wonderful person, always hard-working and a fantastic cook who would always cook enough for an army, she will be sorely missed.

Rest in Peace mum,

we love you so very much ...





