Ngaire WALKER
WALKER, Ngaire Aletha:
Born December 7, 1942
- died May 26, 2020.
In loving memory of Ngaire Aletha Walker, aged 77, who peacefully passed at the family home. Widower to Jack and mother to Darrel, Paul, Kyle, Tony, Scott, and Meriam, and grandmother to Sean, Jacob, Josh, Dylan, Lizzy and Grace, loving sister to 7 siblings. A wonderful wife, mother and friend to many. A strong, independent, accomplished woman with a big heart. A truly wonderful person, always hard-working and a fantastic cook who would always cook enough for an army, she will be sorely missed.
Rest in Peace mum,
we love you so very much ...


Published in Waikato Times on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 28, 2020
To Kyle and family.
We were so sorry to hear about your Mum. Thinking of you all.
Chris Grindlay
Friend
