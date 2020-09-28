Ngaire POA (1958 - 2020)
POA, Ngaire Sue Joy (Sue):
Born 5th April 1958, aged 62years crossed into Gods Arms on the 24th of September 2020. Daughter of the late Thomas & Adelaide O'Brien. Darling wife to Manga for 42 years. Loving Mother of Melanie, Samuel & Jack Tai. Mother-in-law to Carlos and Gemma. Proud Nanny of Tia and Dane, Kauri and Danke, Rylee, Summah & Lockey. Doting Nanny Nanny to Manaia-Kay, Raumiria, William & Bella. Beloved sister, aunty and friend. Sue is laying in state at O-Taawhao Marae until Tuesday 29th of September where a final Celebration Service of her life will be held at the Bible Chapel Church in Te Awamutu at 11.00am. All communications to the Poa family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.

Published in Waikato Times on Sept. 28, 2020
