HARAWIRA, Ngaire Leonie:
Passed away peacefully at Middlemore Hospital, Auckland on Thursday 24th October 2019. Beloved wife of Wiri (Bill) and loved mother to: Carmen, Karl and Hori & their partners. Dearly loved & precious nana to all her beautiful mokopuna. Ngaire is laying in state at Aotearoa Marae, Wharepapa South, Te Awamutu. Funeral Service on Sunday, 27th October at 11.00am. All enquiries to: Sincere Funeral Services. 07 8471465.
Sincere Funeral Services
Published in Waikato Times on Oct. 26, 2019