GAINFORD, Ngaire Isabel:
Passed away peacefully on 17th March 2020, in her 90th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Henry 'Noel'. Dearly loved Mum and mother-in-law of Noeleen and Des Duncan; Brian and Marie. Loved Grandma of Ashley Duncan, Alice and Brad MacKenzie; Rebecca and Jessica. Great-Grandma of Harry and Felix MacKenzie. A celebration of Ngaire's life will be held at the Morrinsville RSA, Studholme Street, Morrinsville, on Saturday, 21 March 2020, at 10.30am, followed by private cremation. All communications to the Gainford family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.
Published in Waikato Times on Mar. 19, 2020