Suddenly but peacefully at home on 20th November 2019. Aged 82 years. Dearly loved wife to Ron. Much loved mother, mother-in-law, step-mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister. According to Ngaere's wishes a private cremation has been held. A celebration of Ngaere's life will be held at 370 Pearson Road, (cnr Old Taupo Road), Puketurua, at 3.00pm onwards on Saturday 23rd November. B.Y.O. In lieu of flowers donations to Putaruru St John Ambulance would be appreciated.
