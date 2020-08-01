JACK,
Neville Thomas: (QSM)
21.10.1943 - 29.07.2020
Died at Tamahere Eventide Hospital on 29 July 2020. Cherished soulmate of Naomi. Much loved Dad of Jason and Adele, Grant and Karen, Rich and Leanne. Adored Poppa of Bethany, Jerome, Sadie, Fletch, Oscar and Pepsy. Service to be held at St John's Methodist Church, Corner Grey St and Wellington St, Hamilton East, on Wednesday 5th August at 11.00am. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to MND New Zealand, PO Box 24036, Royal Oak, Auckland 1345, or online at www.mnd.org.nz All communications to the Jack family, c/- James R Hill Funeral Directors, 717 Grey Street, Hamilton 3216. FDANZ
Published in Waikato Times from Aug. 1 to Aug. 4, 2020