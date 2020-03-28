HERBERT, Neville John:
Passed away peacefully 20th March 2020, aged 80. Neville had family by his side in Invercargill. Loving father of Marisa, Brendon, Nadine and Amanda, father-in-law to Kathryn, grandchildren Maddisyn, Miller, Jett, Tiki-Rose and Harper, brother of Anthony and Averill, and friend forever of Nolene. At Neville's request a private cremation has taken place. All communications to Herbert family, 38 Dalgliesh Avenue, Te Rapa, Hamilton 3200.
Published in Waikato Times on Mar. 28, 2020