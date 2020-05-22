WEBSTER, Neil:
Born 21 June 1931, passed away peacefully at Possum Bourne Hospital, Pukekohe, surrounded by loving family. Loving husband to his beloved Ada (deceased). Cherished father of June, Moyra, Lynne and Scott. Big brother to Isobel (deceased) and George (UK). Father-in-law and friend to Gavin, Wal, Paul and Clint. Adored Grandad of Rory, Cole, Jake, Hannah, Cameron, April and Imogen. Neil lived a wonderful 88 years, loved by his family and friends.
"A man's a man for a' that"
- Robert Burns
A memorial service is to be held at a later date once Trans Tasman travel bans are lifted. Messages c/- 229 Gelling Road, RD 3, Papakura 2583.
Published in Waikato Times on May 22, 2020