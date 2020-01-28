TOWNSEND, Neil Harold:
On 25 January 2020, peacefully at Waikato Hospital surrounded by his family, in his 94th year. Dearly loved husband of the late Juen. Loved father & father-in-law of Ian & Jean, Dawn & Les O'Brien, Keith and Ross. Adored Grandad of Gavin & Wendy, Angela & Mark, Greg & Jamie, Mark & Emily, and Great-Grandad of Conor & Tiana, Bella & Zoe. A service for Neil will be held at the Morrinsville RSA, Studholme Street, Morrinsville, on Monday, 3 February 2020 at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations preferred to Morrinsville St John Ambulance, 113 Anderson Street, Morrinsville 3300, or these may be left at the service. All communications to the Townsend family, C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.
Published in Waikato Times from Jan. 28 to Jan. 30, 2020