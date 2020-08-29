MANSILL, Neil Frederick:
20.04.1958 - 29.08.2018
A Million Times we have needed you,
A Million Times we have cried,
If love alone could have saved you,
You never would have died.
In life we loved you dearly,
In death we love you still,
In our hearts you hold a place
That nothing will ever fill.
You broke our hearts to lose you,
But you didn't go alone,
A part of us went with you,
The day God took you home.
We love and miss you
so much.
- Cindy, Libby, Sophie & Daniel xxxx
Published in Waikato Times on Aug. 29, 2020