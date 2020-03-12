Neil FOSTER

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Neil FOSTER.
Service Information
Sadliers Funeral Services
358 Thames St
Morrinsville , Waikato
078894333
Death Notice

FOSTER, Neil Leslie:
Passed away peacefully at home on 11 March 2020, aged 82 years. Dearly loved husband of Anthea for 59 years. Loved and respected father and father-in-law to Murray and Leann; Craig and Amanda. Much loved Pop to Jarrid and Alex, Morganne and Michael; Georgia, and Ben. Loved Pop to his great-grandchildren August and Willa. At Neil's request a private family service will be held. In lieu of flowers donations preferred to Leukaemia & Blood Foundation of NZ, PO Box 99-182, New Market, Auckland 1149. All communications to the Foster family, C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.

logo
Published in Waikato Times on Mar. 12, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.