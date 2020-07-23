FLEMING, Neil:
On Tuesday 21st July 2020, with family at his side, aged 83 years. Much loved husband to Jan for 61 years. Adored father and father-in-law of Tania, Michael and Elena, and Kirstin. Loved Granddad and Poppa to Justine, Monique, Ashleigh, Laura, Ryan, Julian and Justin; and his great-grandchildren. A celebration of Neil's life will be held at Taupo Yacht Club, 9 Ferry Road, Taupo, on Saturday 25th July, at 10.30am. In lieu of flowers donations to Lake Taupo Hospice (Inc), PO Box 950, Taupo would be appreciated.
Taupo Funeral Services Ltd
FDANZ
Published in Waikato Times on July 23, 2020