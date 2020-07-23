Neil FLEMING

Guest Book
  • "so sorry for your loss, love to you all during this sad..."
  • "So sorry for your loss. Thinking of you at this sad time."
    - Linda & Mike Perry
Service Information
Taupo Funeral Services Ltd
117 Rickit Street
Taupo , Waikato
3330
073789636
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 25, 2020
10:30 a.m.
Taupo Yacht Club
9 Ferry Road
Taupo
Death Notice

FLEMING, Neil:
On Tuesday 21st July 2020, with family at his side, aged 83 years. Much loved husband to Jan for 61 years. Adored father and father-in-law of Tania, Michael and Elena, and Kirstin. Loved Granddad and Poppa to Justine, Monique, Ashleigh, Laura, Ryan, Julian and Justin; and his great-grandchildren. A celebration of Neil's life will be held at Taupo Yacht Club, 9 Ferry Road, Taupo, on Saturday 25th July, at 10.30am. In lieu of flowers donations to Lake Taupo Hospice (Inc), PO Box 950, Taupo would be appreciated.
Taupo Funeral Services Ltd
FDANZ
Published in Waikato Times on July 23, 2020
