FISHER, Neil Clarton:
Peacefully slipped away at The Moxon Centre on Wednesday, 18th September 2019. Aged 90 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Pat. Beloved son of the late Robert and the late Myrtle. Loved brother of the late Jean and the late Keith Fisher. Special brother-in-law to Sister Marie Cummins (Sydney). A service to celebrate Neil's life will be held at Trinity St Paul's Union Parish of Cambridge, Queen Street, Cambridge, on Tuesday, 24th September 2019 at 11.00am, followed by the burial at Pukerimu Cemetery. Donations to St John would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications to The Fisher Family, c/- 3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge 3434.
Published in Waikato Times from Sept. 20 to Sept. 23, 2019