FELLOWS, Neil Colledge:
Passed away peacefully on 12 August 2020, aged 77. Dearly loved husband of Joy, loved father of Ben. A service to celebrate Neil's life will be held on Monday 17 August 2020, in the White Rose Chapel, 75 Cook Street, Hamilton East, at 2.00pm. Donations to St John's Ambulance may be left in the foyer. A video link of the service will be available, please email [email protected] for this link. If you would like to leave a message for Joy and her family, please contact us at the above email address and we will pass this on for you at the service. All communications to Neil's Family, c/- James R Hill Funeral Directors, 717 Grey Street, Hamilton 3216. FDANZ
Published in Waikato Times on Aug. 15, 2020