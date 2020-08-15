Neil FELLOWS

Guest Book
  • "An amazing Uncle and a great brother/in law to Mum & Dad. ..."
    - Don Z, Leonie & Tom Figure
  • "Very sad to learn of Neil's passing. Great memories of his..."
    - Patrick McAlpine
  • "Rest In Peace Neil ... love to Joy and Ben. see you on..."
    - Andrea
Service Information
James R Hill Funeral Directors
717 Grey Street Hamilton
Hamilton, Waikato
078555541
Service
Monday, Aug. 17, 2020
2:00 p.m.
White Rose Chapel
75 Cook Street
Hamilton East
View Map
Death Notice

FELLOWS, Neil Colledge:
Passed away peacefully on 12 August 2020, aged 77. Dearly loved husband of Joy, loved father of Ben. A service to celebrate Neil's life will be held on Monday 17 August 2020, in the White Rose Chapel, 75 Cook Street, Hamilton East, at 2.00pm. Donations to St John's Ambulance may be left in the foyer. A video link of the service will be available, please email [email protected] for this link. If you would like to leave a message for Joy and her family, please contact us at the above email address and we will pass this on for you at the service. All communications to Neil's Family, c/- James R Hill Funeral Directors, 717 Grey Street, Hamilton 3216. FDANZ

logo
Published in Waikato Times on Aug. 15, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.