Neil BLAKE

BLAKE, Neil:
Died peacefully at home in Te Awamutu surrounded by people who loved him on Monday, 13th July 2020, in his 57th year. Son of Ron and Mavis Blake.
''His cheeky smile and hugs will be fondly missed."
A Service will be held at Alexandra House Chapel, 570 Alexandra St, Te Awamutu, on Thursday, 16th July 2020, at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. All communications to Connexu, 67 Palmer Street, Te Awamutu 3800.
Published in Waikato Times on July 15, 2020
