BERRY, Neil (Huckle):

Treasured memories of a dearly loved Husband, Dad and Poppy. Passed away

8 years ago on June 1, 2012.



I'm with the bird on winged flight,

And with the evening star,

So though I fade from mortal sight,

I'm always where you are.

I'm with you in your darkest hour,

And through the changing year,

Look in the heart of every flower,

You'll see life's secret there.

- Keryn and families.





