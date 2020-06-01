Neil BERRY
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Neil's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BERRY, Neil (Huckle):
Treasured memories of a dearly loved Husband, Dad and Poppy. Passed away
8 years ago on June 1, 2012.

I'm with the bird on winged flight,
And with the evening star,
So though I fade from mortal sight,
I'm always where you are.
I'm with you in your darkest hour,
And through the changing year,
Look in the heart of every flower,
You'll see life's secret there.
- Keryn and families.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waikato Times on Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved