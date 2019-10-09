BELLINGHAM,
Neil Overend:
On 7 October 2019, passed away peacefully at Aparangi Residential Care Unit, Te Kauwhata, aged 87 years. Formerly of Cannons Creek, Porirua. Much loved husband and friend of Juliet, loved father of Jason, Robin, Ros, the late Alistair, and Katy and their families. Special grandad of Olivia, Bea and Angus; Jesse and Lee; Joel, Stephen, Jamie, Bekah and Amber; and Harrison. Great-grandad to Kristopher and Evalyn. Life member of Volunteer Service Abroad, Guardians of Pauatahanui Inlet, Friends of Maara Roa. Thanks for the loving care by Staff of OPR2 Waikato Hospital, Aparangi Residential Care Unit and Matariki Hospital Te Awamutu. A Celebration of Neil's life will be held at the Simmons Hall, Aparangi, 6 Pilgrim Place, Te Kauwhata on Monday, 14 October, at 11.30am, to be followed later by a private cremation. Messages to the Bellingham Family, C/- PO Box 147, Huntly 3740.
Published in Waikato Times on Oct. 9, 2019