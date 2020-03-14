ATTWOOD, Neil William:
21.09.1938 - 10.03.2020
Passed away in his home with family on Tuesday 10 March 2020. Dearly loved husband of Elizabeth. Adored father and father-in-law of Jenny, Linda, Rhonda, Catherine, Chris, Matt and Clinton. Best Grandad of Hamish, Emma, Sophie, Kate, Rosie, Ben, Anna, Jimmy, Amy, Grace and Lucy.
Sleep well Dad.
At Neil's request, a private family service has been held. A Remembrance Day to celebrate Neil's life will be held at Neil and Elizabeth's home in April. Many thanks to Dr Nick Hanna, Dr Jonathan Tisch and the staff at Tauranga CCU, Tauranga St John Ambulance Service and Waipuna Hospice for their care. All communications to the Attwood Family, c/- PO Box 3136, Tauranga 3142.
Published in Waikato Times on Mar. 14, 2020