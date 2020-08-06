MAREROA, Nehe Rapata
Wahawaha (Zim):
Peacefully at Thames Hospital surrounded by his whanau, on 4th August 2020; aged 85 years. Much loved husband and best friend for the past 63 years of Win. Dearly loved dad of Steven and Louise, Shane and Hariata, Debra and Henare (deceased), Jill and Alan, Reece and Tracey, Sande and Peter, Angela and Neil, and the late Christine-Billie. Cherished granddad and great-grandad of his many Moko.
'Our very own legend'
Kua hinga te Totara i Te Waonui-a-Tane.
Tangihanga at Harataunga Marae, Kennedy Bay. The service for Zim will be held at the above Marae on Saturday 8th August, at 11.00am, followed by burial at Ngapo Urupa. Messages to the Marae, phone: (07) 8667096.
Published in Waikato Times on Aug. 6, 2020