HERBERT, Navar Lee:
Born 15.03.1997 aged 22. Grew his wings on the June 25, 2019, surrounded in love with his whanau at home in Arundel Gold Coast. Navar will return late evening on Saturday from Australia and be called onto Te Kotahitanga Marae (96 Otewa Road Otorohanga) at 8am on the 30th of June. Te ra Nehu will be held Tuesday 2nd July at 11am.
"We have loved you for a thousand years, we will love you for a thousand more"
Forever inked in our hearts
Lifetime partner of Te Maia, beloved Daddy of Kyrie, treasured son of Vanessa & Cameron, devoted brother to Jornay & Kohan and dearly loved uncle to Krome.
Ormsby Family Funerals 0800 737 953
Published in Waikato Times on June 29, 2019