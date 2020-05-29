Naomi MARTIN
MARTIN,
Naomi Mabel (Nom):
Passed away on Wednesday, 27th May 2020. Aged 96 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Rudolph Peter. Loving Mum of Basil (dec) and Dianne, Esther and Gordon, Sylvia and Barry, Randall, Peter and Shanie, and Erin. Devoted Gran of all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Heartfelt thanks to the staff at Lifecare Cambridge for their wonderful care of Mum. A Funeral Service will be held at Alexandra House Chapel, 570 Alexandra St, Te Awamutu, on Tuesday, 2nd June 2020 at 11.00am, followed by a private burial. The service will be livestreamed, link will be available on request to office@teawamutufunerals.co.nz All communications to the Martin family, PO Box 137, Te Awamutu 3840.
Te Awamutu Funeral Services, FDANZ.


Published in Waikato Times on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
2
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Te Awamutu Funeral Services
Funeral services provided by
Te Awamutu Funeral Services
570 Alexandra St
Te Awamutu , Waikato null
07-871 5131
