Nancy WINE

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy WINE.
Service Information
Waterson's Funeral Services
6 Tamihana St
Matamata , Waikato
078888632
Death Notice

WINE, Nancy Mae (Nan)
(nee Bellamy):
Peacefully on Saturday, 22nd June 2019, at Cardrona Rest Home, Putaruru. Aged 87. Loved wife of 67 years and soulmate of Mike. Loved mum of Jocelyn, David and Marg, Isobel and the late Jeff, Howard and Trisha. Loved grandmother of 8 and great-grandmother of 11 great-grandchildren. In accordance with Nan's wishes a private cremation has already taken place. All communications c/- the Wine family to 6 Tamihana St, Matamata.
Published in Waikato Times on June 25, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.