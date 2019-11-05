SYKES, Nancy Beth (Beth):
Passed away peacefully, with her family by her side, in the Bupa St Kilda Care Home on Sunday, 3rd November 2019. Aged 92 years. Dearly loved wife of the late David. Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Gary & Carlene, Christine & Bradley Houghton, and Deidre & Tony Grey. Loved Gran of Carly, Cameron, Jarrod, Sarah, Tracy, Dale, Nicole, Andrew, Taylor, Ashton, Carter and her 15 great-grandchildren. A celebration of Beth's life will be held at Raleigh Street Christian Centre, Raleigh St, Leamington, Cambridge, on Thursday, 7th November 2019 at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation. All communications to The Sykes Family, c/- 3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge 3434.
Published in Waikato Times from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7, 2019