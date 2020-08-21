MORRISON, Nancy Margaret
(nee Knight):
Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, 19 August 2020, at Matamata Country Lodge. In her 99th year. Wife of the late Bruce. Mother and mother-in-law of Mary Anne, Malcolm, Allan and Gayle, Diana and Chris, and Paul. Loved grandma of Sam, Rebecca, Louise, Amanda, Cathrine, Kieta, Tim, Beth, Georgia and Taylor and 8 great-grandchildren. Heartfelt thanks to the staff of The Matamata Country Lodge. A service for Nancy will be held at a later date. All communications c/- the Morrison family to 6 Tamihana St, Matamata.
Published in Waikato Times from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2020