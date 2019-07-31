BAKER,
Nancy Mary (nee Young):
Passed away peacefully on 29 July 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Most dearly loved mother of Jenny and Dennis Shepherd, Carol and Paul Bennett, Bev and Gary Newdick, Shirley and Hudson Millar. Grandmother of 13 and great-grandmother of 10.
"Forever in our hearts"
A celebration of Nancy's life will be held at Chapel Hill Community Church, 2 Cate Road, Rototuna, Hamilton, on Thursday, 1 August 2019, at 1.00pm. In lieu of flowers donations preferred to St John Ambulance Association, Private Bag, 3215, Hamilton 3240, or these may be left at the service. All communications to the Baker family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.
Published in Waikato Times on July 31, 2019