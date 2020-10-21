Myra LESTER

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Myra LESTER.
Service Information
Grinter's Funeral Home
3 Hallys Lane
Cambridge, Waikato
078276037
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Raleigh Street Christian Centre
24 Raleigh Street
Leamington
View Map
Death Notice

LESTER, Myra Doris:
Passed away on Monday, 19th October 2020 knowing she was loved. Aged 74 years. Loved mother to Maria, Tania, Dayne and mokos Te Awariki, Renee, Hawaiki, Monique and Haimona. Cared for by the beautiful staff at St Kilda Care Home in her last 5 months, and now in a pain free place.
"Mum, your strength and humour will live on
in all of us."
A service to celebrate Myra's life at Raleigh Street Christian Centre, 24 Raleigh Street, Leamington, Cambridge, on Wednesday, 21st October 2020 at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation. Donations to St John would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications to The Lester Family, c/- 3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge 3434.
Published in Waikato Times on Oct. 21, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.