Myra CARTER

Guest Book
  • "Thinking of you all, Aunty Myra will always be remembered...."
    - Heather Pegler
  • "Very sad to hear of your Mum's passing.a lovely lady now at..."
Service Information
Seddon Park Funeral Home
49 Seddon Road
Hamilton, Waikato
078461561
Service
To be announced at a later date
Death Notice

CARTER,
Myra Adeline (nee Parsons):
On 14 May 2020, peacefully at Brylyn Rest Home, Hamilton, surrounded by her family, aged 96 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Frederick Claude. Much loved mother & mother-in-law of Bev & John Utting, Allan & Rose and Anne Archibald. Adored Nana to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Myra was the last of 6 Parsons siblings – Mary, Harold, Wally, Herbie and Allan.

Always smiling, forever loved, never forgotten.
A special thanks to Jo & her team at Brylyn Rest Home for their outstanding care of Myra over the last 6 years. Due to the current Covid restrictions numbers are limited to 50. Please contact Allan for video link to the service. All communications to the Carter family, C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.

logo
Published in Waikato Times on May 16, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.