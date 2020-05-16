CARTER,
Myra Adeline (nee Parsons):
On 14 May 2020, peacefully at Brylyn Rest Home, Hamilton, surrounded by her family, aged 96 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Frederick Claude. Much loved mother & mother-in-law of Bev & John Utting, Allan & Rose and Anne Archibald. Adored Nana to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Myra was the last of 6 Parsons siblings – Mary, Harold, Wally, Herbie and Allan.
Always smiling, forever loved, never forgotten.
A special thanks to Jo & her team at Brylyn Rest Home for their outstanding care of Myra over the last 6 years. Due to the current Covid restrictions numbers are limited to 50. Please contact Allan for video link to the service. All communications to the Carter family, C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.
Published in Waikato Times on May 16, 2020