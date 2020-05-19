PRATT, Murray Carlyle:
Peacefully at Waikato Hospital surrounded by his loving family, on Saturday, May 16th 2020. Aged 86 years. Dearly loved husband of Dorothy for 59 years. Loved father and father-in-law of Neil and Sally, Brent and Louise, Leanne and Mike and the late Brian. Adored Poppa of Michael, Jessica, Amanda, Renee, Baylie, Adam, Ellen, Hannah, Sarah and Nathan. Great-Poppa to Avery, Max, Jackson and Spencer.
Will be sadly missed
by family and friends.
A private family service of Murray's life will be celebrated on Wednesday, May 20th. All communications to Pratt Family, c/- PO Box 241, Te Kuiti 3941. The service will be available on video link. If you would like to pass on your condolences to the family and wish to view a recording of the service please email; [email protected]
V J Williams & Sons FDANZ
Published in Waikato Times on May 19, 2020