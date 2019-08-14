Muriel TANDY

TANDY, Muriel Annie:
Passed away peacefully, surrounded by family and friends, on 10 August 2019, aged 85 years. Cherished and loved wife of 52 years of the late Morrie Tandy. 'Now back in his arms'. Much loved mother of Deanna and Michael, devoted Nana of Regan, Sarah, and Michaela, and their partners. Adored Granny of Skylah, and Aylah.
"Always in our hearts,
loved forever"
A service for Muriel will be held at Seddon Park Funeral Home Chapel, cnr Seddon Road & Somerset Street, Hamilton, on Thursday, 15 August 2019 at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation. All communications to the Tandy family, C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.

Published in Waikato Times on Aug. 14, 2019
