McCLENNAN,
Muriel Constance:
Passed away suddenly in Kerikeri on 28 June 2019, aged 96. Dearly loved wife of the late Tom. Loved mother and friend of Anne Corbett & Garth Craig, Margaret & the late Mike Thomas, and Graham McClennan & Kerry Miles, both deceased. Generous grandmother to Kate & Chris Elsmore, Luci & Luke Patterson and Matthew McClennan. Loved Great-Grandma Muriel to Mia, Stella & Lily Elsmore and Thomas Patterson. A private cremation has taken place and a Memorial Service will take place in Kerikeri at a later date. Details to be advised. All communication c/- P.O. Box 15, Paihia 0252.
Published in Waikato Times on July 1, 2019