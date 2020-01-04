JUNO,

Muriel Florence (nee Gray):

Peacefully with her loving children at her side, at Hillview Home, Te Kuiti, on 31st December 2019. Aged 93 years. Beloved wife of the late Axel. Dearly loved and treasured mother of Ian and Karen, Allen and Anne, Heather, and Graeme. Adored and most loved nana to Becky and Sophie. A full celebration of Muriel's life will be held at St Luke's Anglican Church, Esplanade Te Kuiti, on Saturday 4th January at 3.00pm, followed by a private cremation. The Juno family wish to thank all the wonderful staff at Hillview Home who have cared and loved Muriel over the past four years. All communications to Juno Family, c/- PO Box 241, Te Kuiti 3941.

In the care of

V J Williams & Sons FDANZ



