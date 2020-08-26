McKINNON, Murdoch John:
Peacefully surrounded by his family on 24th August 2020, at Cardrona Rest Home Putaruru; Aged 91 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Joy. Much loved father and father-in-law to Phillip and Janinne, David and Pedro (London). Leanne and Ali Methven, and Julie and Nick Cole. Loved "Murkie" and "Pop" to Frances, Lydia, and Annabel; Alex and Georgia; and Lachlan.
"Reunited with Mum;
Together again"
In lieu of flowers donations to Women's Refuge would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A Requiem Mass for Murdoch will be celebrated at the St Patrick's Catholic Church, Putaruru, on Friday 28th August, at 11.00am, followed by interment at The Putaruru Domain Road Cemetery. For those who cannot attend due to the current Covid restrictions the Mass will be live streamed; for a link please email [email protected] or contact.
South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ
PO Box 459, Tokoroa
Published in Waikato Times on Aug. 26, 2020