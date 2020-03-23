Morton LAMBIE (1929 - 2020)
Guest Book
  • "Sorry to hear that Mort has passed. He was a friend and..."
    - Eileen Eccles
  • "LAMBIE, Thomas Morton: On Friday 20th March at Te Puke,..."
    - Thomas LAMBIE
    Published in: Waikato Times
Service Information
Tauranga Funeral Services
383 Pyes Pa Road
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty
075767941
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 25, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Tauranga Funeral Services
383 Pyes Pa Road
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty
View Map
Death Notice

LAMBIE, Morton:
18.2.1929 – 20.3.2020
Peacefully on Friday at Carter House, Te Puke. Formerly of Woods Road, Waitoa. Brother of the late Jean Vincent. Uncle of Brian and Judy, Rex and Marion, Dawn and Steve. A great-uncle to all of his great-nieces and nephews. A service for Mort will be held at Tauranga Park, 383 Pyes Pa Rd, Tauranga, on Wednesday 25 March 2020 at 1.30pm. The service will be live-streamed for those unable to attend. Please contact Legacy Funerals for further details on 07 543 4780. Communications to the Lambie family, c/- PO Box 3136, Tauranga.
Published in Waikato Times on Mar. 23, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.