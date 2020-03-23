LAMBIE, Morton:
18.2.1929 – 20.3.2020
Peacefully on Friday at Carter House, Te Puke. Formerly of Woods Road, Waitoa. Brother of the late Jean Vincent. Uncle of Brian and Judy, Rex and Marion, Dawn and Steve. A great-uncle to all of his great-nieces and nephews. A service for Mort will be held at Tauranga Park, 383 Pyes Pa Rd, Tauranga, on Wednesday 25 March 2020 at 1.30pm. The service will be live-streamed for those unable to attend. Please contact Legacy Funerals for further details on 07 543 4780. Communications to the Lambie family, c/- PO Box 3136, Tauranga.
Published in Waikato Times on Mar. 23, 2020