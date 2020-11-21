low platelet count

Morris BARLOW

Service Information
Seddon Park Funeral Home
49 Seddon Road
Hamilton, Waikato
078461561
Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 27, 2020
1:00 p.m.
57 Piako Road
Gordonton
Death Notice

BARLOW, Morris Brian:
Passed away at home after a long and courageous health battle on 17th November 2020, aged 76. Cherished husband of the late Linda, and devoted father of Jenny & David Macdonald, Carolyn & the late Grant van Kampen, Graham & Rebecca Barlow. Much loved Grandad of Thomas & Megan, Nathan and Matthew Macdonald, Reuben and Luke van Kampen, Logan, Hannah and Katie Barlow. A funeral to celebrate Morris' life will be held in the garden that he loved at 57 Piako Road, Gordonton, commencing 1.00pm on Friday 27th November. All welcome. Communications to the Barlow family, C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.

Published in Waikato Times on Nov. 21, 2020
