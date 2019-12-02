RYAN, Mona Margaret
(nee Bolton):
On 30 November 2019. Dearly beloved wife of the late Anthony (Tony) peacefully at Atawhai Assisi Rest Home, aged 83 years. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Phillip & Shereen, Greg & Maria. Loved grandma of Joshua, Tahlia Ryan, Sam and Ben Rowe. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated at the Cathedral of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Grey Street, Hamilton East, Thursday, 5 December 2019 at 10.30am followed by burial at Hamilton Park Cemetery, Morrinsville Road, Newstead, Hamilton. In lieu of flowers donations preferred to Atawhai Assisi Home and Hospital, 158 Matangi Road, Matangi, or these may be left at the service. All communications to the Ryan family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.
Published in Waikato Times on Dec. 2, 2019