DUTTON, Molly:
On 29 June 2019 at Eventhorpe Resthome. Aged 87. Dearly loved wife of the late Merv. Much loved mother & mother-in-law of John & Heather, Ros & John, Ali & John, Malcolm, Cher & Gary. Loved Nana of Ben, Owen, Crystal, Rachel, & Michael. Great-Nana of Connor. A service for Molly will be held on Friday 5 July at 1.00pm at Hamilton Park Chapel, 395 Morrinsville Road, Newstead. All communications to Dutton family c/- PO Box 4449, Hamilton 3247.
Published in Waikato Times on July 1, 2019