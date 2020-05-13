Moira KEEYS

Death Notice

KEEYS,
Moira Anne (nee Cameron):
Peacefully at Tararu Rest Home, Thames, on 9th May 2020. Dearly loved wife of the late Jim, much loved Mum of Beth, Jo and Barry, Trish and Wayne, Megan, Raewyn and Dave, Jimmy and Kerry, Neil and Linda and the late Kevin, and 'Niner' of Bev. Treasured Nanny of 21 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren (plus eagerly awaited twins).
Rest in Peace now Mum
with Dad and Kevin.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Tararu Rest Home and Hospital for looking after their Mum in her final days. Due to Covid-19 restrictions a private family service will be held. In lieu of flowers donations to Waikato Hospice, PO Box 325, Hamilton 3216, or the NZ Cancer Society, PO Box 134, Hamilton, would be appreciated. Messages to: Raewyn Luke, 5 Seales Road, Morrinsville 3300. Phone 021 446675.

Published in Waikato Times on May 13, 2020
